Feeling the earth move

A small earthquake was recorded in south central Illinois early Tuesday morning, with at least a few local residents commenting on social media that they were awakened by the rumbling.

The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a 3.8 magnitude earthquake happened at 1:27 a.m., about 5.5 miles underground near Ohlman, which is about 90 miles northeast of St. Louis.

The star on this map is the quake’s epicenter, with the colored squares indicating reports from those who felt it.

Others who felt the quake can fill out a survey online at earthquake.usgs.gov to aid in scientific reporting.