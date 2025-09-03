Father charged in teen’s death

David A. Schultheis

Charges were filed Tuesday in Monroe County Circuit Court in connection with the July 21 shooting death of Emma Schultheis, 14, of Prairie du Rocher.

Emma’s father, David A. Schultheis, 34, now faces one count of reckless discharge of a firearm for his involvement in the incident, which has been described as a “tragic loss.”

David was arrested on a Monroe County warrant Tuesday evening.

He was granted pre-trial release shortly thereafter at the courthouse and is set to return to court for a hearing this Thursday.

The charge is a Class 4 felony, which is ineligible for pre-trial detention.

Court information alleges that David “knowingly and unlawfully discharged a firearm in a reckless manner which endangered the bodily safety of an individual.”

No official details on what led to the shooting have been disclosed as of this point.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. July 21, local police joined Monroe County EMS in responding to Schwarze Trailer Repair, 5925 State Route 3 in Waterloo, for a medical emergency.

Within minutes, Monroe County EMS and the first responding Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputy arrived on scene and found Emma had suffered an apparent firearm injury.

Emergency personnel immediately began life-saving measures, including CPR. Emma was transported to a St. Louis-area hospital, where despite continued efforts, she was pronounced deceased.

The MCSD investigation that followed revealed Emma died as a result of a gunshot wound.

A firearm was located and secured at the scene, police said.

The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit also responded to assist with processing the scene of the shooting.

The incident occurred on the Monday of this year’s Monroe County Fair, of which Emma was a key participant.

Emma was well-known in the fair community, regularly showing livestock in Monroe County and other area fairs.

She was also a member of the Maeystown Clovers 4-H Club and Red Bud High School FFA as well as a star junior high school athlete for Prairie du Rocher School and member of the Route 3 Rebels 14U select softball team.

Emma received special recognition during the 4-H & FFA Market Animal Auction at the fair on July 24.

Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II visited the fair to offer condolences to the Schultheis family and the community.

“We will work together to pull through it together, as an agricultural family, especially keeping an eye out for our youth,” he said before hugging some of Emma’s family members.

At the start of that auction, two of Emma’s animals went to bid first, her steer purchased for $7,500 from George Weber Chevrolet and her hog purchased for $4,000 from Matthew Fricke of Warning Lights in Columbia.

Emma was again recognized during FFA Fun Night at the fair on July 27, which would have been her 15th birthday.

Potential penalties for a reckless discharge of a firearm conviction in Illinois can include a prison term of 1-3 years and a fine of up to $25,000.

