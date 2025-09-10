Father Brian heeds the call

Fr. Brian Barker

Immaculate Conception Church in Columbia recently welcomed a new priest, with this hopefully proving to be one of his longer parish tenures.

Father Brian Barker stepped in Aug. 20 for Father Steve Thoma, who oversaw Immaculate Conception for nearly three years.

Barker is originally from Chicago, but he began moving around quite a bit at an early age.

He attended school at Villanova University in Pennsylvania, where he studied economics and finance and wound up working for the Department of Commerce for a time.

Barker ultimately wound up heeding the call to priestly service, studying at Mundelein Seminary at the University of St. Mary of the Lake north of Chicago.

Looking back on how his time in the church began, he noted his family’s religious roots but acknowledged his pursuit of the priesthood really came from a sudden calling.

“We were pretty religious, but basically I just felt like that’s what God was calling me to do,” Barker said.

Upon entering the priesthood, his time serving began in 1994 with his first parish in Herrin.

He jumped around a great deal from there, though he largely served in Southern Illinois – Carterville, West Frankfort, Zeigler, Royalton, Pinckneyville and New Lenox. He also stepped out of Illinois as he worked in Racine, Wisc., and Tulsa, Okla.

Barker’s prior parishes were in Marion and adjacent Johnston City.

He remarked that his frequent moves were simply a matter of local bishops placing him where he was needed.

“Usually our terms are for six years, and then it can be renewable for another six, but I’ve had terms that are anything but six years,” Barker said. “Some are shorter, some are longer.”

Recalling his time in the priesthood so far, he’s especially fond of his experiences being part of the Sacraments for so many individuals.

“I’ve been allowed to enter into some of the most intimate moments of a person’s life, when they’re born, they’re baptized, First Communion, when someone is sick and I anoint them,” Barker said. “I’ve been allowed into these very personal, intimate moments of people’s lives, and to me that’s very humbling.”

Having spent just a few weeks at Immaculate Conception so far, Barker was pleased with the warm welcome he’s received – though getting started at such a large parish can certainly prove intimidating.

“It’s been very positive,” Barker said. “People have been very welcoming and everything. It’s just gonna take me time to learn everybody’s names.”

Speaking on his personal approach to the priesthood, he noted how his financial experience and education can serve him well when it comes to managing a parish.

Barker also shared his musical talents. He said he has a collection of albums which he sells, donating the money specifically for youth who are ill and unable to afford treatment.

When it comes to the rest of his tenure at Immaculate Conception, Barker said he’s looking to help people live their best lives as Catholics.

“My goal is to help people get to Heaven,” Barker said. “Any way I can help, I’ll try. Ultimately, of course, that’s God’s job, not mine or anybody’s. It’s God who decides. But I try to help people try to live good lives, holy lives, and try to point them in the right direction.”