Fatal crash near Smithton

A fatal crash occurred late Wednesday night near Smithton in St. Clair County.

Illinois State Police said the two-vehicle crash took place shortly after 10:20 p.m. on Route 159 just north of Douglas Road, with one person pronounced deceased on scene and another transported to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

That portion of roadway was closed for about three hours as an ISP accident reconstruction team investigated the crash.

The deceased was identified by the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office as Estelle Stamps, 34, of East St. Louis.

No other information was provided by ISP at this time.

Per initial emergency dispatch reports, agencies assisting ISP with the crash were the Smithton Fire Department, MedStar EMS, Smithton and Freeburg police, and St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

Per dispatch reports, one vehicle was believed to have caught fire in the crash, with one person possibly ejected from a vehicle.