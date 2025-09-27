Fatal crash near Millstadt

Republic-Times- September 27, 2025

A fatal crash occurred early Saturday morning near Millstadt in St. Clair County.

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 5 a.m. to Route 163 southbound near Cemetery Road north of Millstadt after Illinois State Police said a Toyota passenger vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree.

The driver and sole occupant was pronounced deceased by a St. Clair County coroner’s official at the scene, ISP said.

Route 163 was shut down for a crash investigation and reopened to traffic by 9:15 a.m., police said.

In addition to ISP, responding agencies included Millstadt EMS, the Millstadt Fire Department, and Millstadt and Cahokia police.

“Upon arrival, first responders located a vehicle fully involved in flames,” Millstadt EMS posted on Facebook. “After the fire was extinguished, it was determined that there was an occupant inside the vehicle.”

The name of the deceased has not yet been disclosed at this time.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Saturday fire near Red Bud

September 27, 2025

4-vehicle crash south of Waterloo

September 26, 2025

Fiery crash near Valmeyer

September 26, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web