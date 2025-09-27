Fatal crash near Millstadt

A fatal crash occurred early Saturday morning near Millstadt in St. Clair County.

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 5 a.m. to Route 163 southbound near Cemetery Road north of Millstadt after Illinois State Police said a Toyota passenger vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree.

The driver and sole occupant was pronounced deceased by a St. Clair County coroner’s official at the scene, ISP said.

Route 163 was shut down for a crash investigation and reopened to traffic by 9:15 a.m., police said.

In addition to ISP, responding agencies included Millstadt EMS, the Millstadt Fire Department, and Millstadt and Cahokia police.

“Upon arrival, first responders located a vehicle fully involved in flames,” Millstadt EMS posted on Facebook. “After the fire was extinguished, it was determined that there was an occupant inside the vehicle.”

The name of the deceased has not yet been disclosed at this time.

