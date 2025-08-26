Fatal crash near Valmeyer

Nicholas Wittenbrink

A local man died in a rollover crash Tuesday morning north of Valmeyer.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said the crash occurred in the area of Fountain Road and Levee Road shortly before 6:20 a.m.

Deputies were dispatched to that area after a passerby reported a vehicle off the roadway at the base of the levee. Upon arrival, deputies located a 2012 Jeep Wrangler that had left Levee Road and overturned down the embankment. A male subject was discovered nearby and was unresponsive.

The sole occupant and driver of the vehicle was identified as Nicholas D. Wittenbrink, 46, of Valmeyer. Deputies immediately initiated CPR and deployed an AED until Monroe County EMS personnel arrived on scene.

Despite lifesaving efforts, Wittenbrink was pronounced deceased on scene a short time later by the Monroe County Coroner’s Office.

“The completed investigation determined that extreme fog conditions contributed to this tragic accident,” MCSD Sgt. Justin Biggs stated in a news release. “Mr. Wittenbrink’s vehicle left the roadway, and in attempting to overcorrect, the Jeep skidded sideways before overturning down the levee.”

Evidence suggests he was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the crash, police said.

The MCSD was assisted at the scene by the Valmeyer Fire Department and Monroe County EMS.

“Sheriff Neal Rohlfing and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department extend their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Wittenbrink during this difficult time,” the press release states.

Funeral arrangements for Wittenbrink are pending at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.