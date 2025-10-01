Fatal bridge crash revisited

Republic-Times- October 1, 2025

FOX2 News reported last week that St. Louis County prosecutors are taking a new look into a fatal 2023 crash on the Jefferson Barracks Bridge after evidence emerged in a civil lawsuit that could lead to criminal charges. 

Adam C. Whittington, 28, of Dupo, died July 30, 2023, a day after his car was struck during the early morning hours on I-255 in a construction zone.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said a 2007 Ford Focus driven by Whittington had stopped on the roadway shortly after 5 a.m. due to a previous minor crash when it was rear-ended by a 2016 Jeep Patriot driven by Jennifer L. Jackson, 40, of Arnold, Mo., sending Whittington’s car into a concrete barrier. 

Police said Whittington had bottles of alcohol in his car. They also said marijuana was found in Jackson’s vehicle, and she had failed a field sobriety test. A blood sample later revealed methadone and Xanax in her system. 

Jackson was initially charged with driving while intoxicated.

Attorneys for Whittington’s family filed a subsequent civil lawsuit against Jackson and dug deeper into the crash, FOX2 News reported. Lawyers said data from Jackson’s vehicle and depositions showed she was speeding in a construction zone and never braked before impact. 

Dashcam video presented in court during this civil case showed Jackson’s Jeep drifting between lanes.

Although the civil lawsuit has since been settled, Whittington’s family requested evidence from this case be turned over to the St. Louis County prosecutor’s office.

Possible new criminal charges against Jackson are now pending.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Curbing domestic violence

October 1, 2025

Always giving Mohr

October 1, 2025

Oak Hill lease to begin Wednesday

October 1, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web