Fast times at Top Times 

Luke Smith

Several local high school track and field athletes competed this past weekend in the Illinois Top Times Championships at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, some returning home with high placings.

For the boys, Waterloo sophomore Luke Smith placed fifth in the Class 2A 800 meter run with a time of 1:58.46.

Also for Waterloo, senior Landon Wilson tied for 14th place in the Class 2A high jump with a mark of 1.80 meters.

In the Class 1A meet, Dupo senior Keith West placed fifth in the triple jump with a distance of 13.41 meters.

The Waterloo girls squad had members place in a number of events at this highly-respected meet.

In the Class 2A high jump, junior Grayce Mayer placed third at 1.61 meters.

In the Class 2A 3,200 meter run, freshman Lydia Huffman placed fourth with a time of 11:22.24.

In the Class 2A pole vault, sophomore Karigan Littlejohn placed fourth at 3.40 meters.

In the Class 2A 200 meter run, junior Paige Zlatic placed sixth with a time of 27.10 seconds.

Waterloo’s 4×800 meter relay squad of Charley Funk, Ella Brown, Emily Vogt and Calla Espenschied placed sixth at this meet with a finish time of 10:08.77.