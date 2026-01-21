Ex-Columbia employee charged with theft

A local woman is facing criminal charges related to her role as a City of Columbia employee.

Hollie J. Thornton, 32, of Columbia, is alleged to have taken unauthorized control of a cash city utility payment of $70 on Oct. 14 while acting in her official capacity as a public employee.

Charges of official misconduct and theft were filed in Monroe County Circuit Court on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Columbia City Administrator Doug Brimm told the Republic-Times the city was aware of the charges.

He explained Thornton had been employed as a “customer service and utility billing clerk” until she “separated from employment with the city” on Oct. 28.

After her departure, Brimm said a discrepancy was found in a Columbia utility customer’s account.

After investigation, the matter was referred to the Columbia Police Department, leading to Thornton’s arrest last week.

“City staff, working in consultation with the city auditor, completed a thorough review of cash receipting and related transactions during the former employee’s tenure,” Brimm shared, adding, “No other discrepancies of note were identified.”

He also thanked Monroe County State’s Attorney Ryan Webb for his work in prosecution.

“The mayor, city council and city staff take our roles as stewards of public resources seriously,” Brimm concluded. “When the public trust is compromised, we support holding individuals accountable through the appropriate legal process.”