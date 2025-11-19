Every day’s a holiday | Mark’s Remarks

One of the things I miss about teaching is the funny stuff we used to do in my classroom.

I had a cool calendar that I got sometime in the early 1990s, and it had nothing but silly holidays, jokes, and funny sayings on it. I kept it for many years after I used it and revisited the silly holidays year after year, often to use said holiday in some brilliant teachable moment that may have hit me at any time.

There are several silly (and also serious) holidays for just about every day of the year.

Here are just a few for this week, and I hope you celebrate at least one of them.

Nov. 9 was “National Chaos Never Dies Day,” which is apparently a day to celebrate the chaos that is often a part of our lives; a day to embrace the fact that all people have a little craziness and stress from time to time. For those of us who feel like we are in constant chaos, this was your day! Hopefully, you found time to have a piece of messy, lopsided cake or something.

If you didn’t want to celebrate chaos and lean toward a more culinary world, Nov. 9 was also “British Pudding Day,” “National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day” (not to be confused with just plain old fried chicken; that’s on July 6), or a day for that little-known dish Scrapple, which is a meal made from pork scraps and cornmeal.

Vanilla cupcakes, which I am prone to, were celebrated Nov. 10, along with a rather nice, maybe more serious day called “Forget Me Not Day” – this is a day when you are encouraged to reconnect with folks you may have lost touch with.

For those of you with more arts and crafts talent, maybe you’ll enjoy “National Origami Day,” celebrated on Nov. 11. Go and fold something!

I know plenty of people who will enjoy Nov. 12, which is “National Happy Hour Day.” I’m not sure about this day, and I don’t know if all local bars, cafes and restaurants around here will succumb to calendar pressure, but it’s worth a shot to go to a local establishment and let them know.

If nothing else, you may get a coupon or something.

“World Kindness Day” is one of the more popular, little-known days on the calendar, although it may be better known than I think it is. That special day takes place Nov. 13, but that’s also the day to celebrate the woman taking the initiative.

Hey girls, ask your secret crush out on Nov. 13. It’s “National Sadie Hawkins Day.” For those of you who don’t know her, Sadie is a character from Lil’ Abner, which was a comic strip.

If you’ve never heard of Lil’ Abner or comic strips, nevermind.

Those of you who have decided to still be celebrating “National Happy Hour Day” from Wednesday might want to add a guacamole or pickle dish to your appetizer order on Nov. 14. That day is both “Spicy Guacamole Day” and “Pickle Day.”

You would think after all of those fun days, we’d end the week with something celebratory and fun. Nope. Saturday, Nov. 15 is “National Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day.”

Maybe you could start that job around 3 p.m. and take a break for Happy Hour.

I wonder, really, whose job it is to come up with these days? What would it be like to work with a company and all you were charged with was coming up with clever holidays, puns, jokes, quotes and such to entertain people each day? I mean, do you think those people have that as their sole responsibility?

Talk about a fun job.

Have a great week!