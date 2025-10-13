Eunice Miller | Obituary

Eunice Miller , 90, of Red Bud, died peacefully on Oct. 11, 2025, at Red Bud Regional Hospital, Red Bud. She was born Jan. 19, 1935, in Red Bud, to the late Fred and Ida (nee Faust) Hentis.

Eunice was a homemaker and stay at home mom whom loved spending time with her family. If she wasn’t busy doing something with the kids or grandkids you could usually find her outside tending to her garden, doing some sort of yard work or just enjoying the outdoors. If she had to stay indoors you would catch her working crossword puzzles or watching game shows and westerns while snacking on her pickled okra.

Surviving are her children Daniel (Kim) Miller of Red Bud, Patricia (Steve) Crook of Waterloo and Susan (Doug) Barnfield of Red Bud; grandchildren Elizabeth (Stephen) Walker of Maui, Hawaii, Andrea (Zach) Ingles of Perryville, Mo., Colton (Samantha) Crook of Kansas City, Mo., Kady (Zachary) Rhodes of San Francisco, Calif., and Kelly Barnfield (Jordan Berner) of St. Louis; great-grandchildren Karis Walker, Jay Ingles, Tripp Ingles, Macie Ingles, Nora Crook and Zoe Crook; along with other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Olan Miller and siblings Eileen Stumpf and Paul Hentis.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Oct. 14 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Red Bud.

A funeral service will be held following visitation at the church with Pastor Scott Hojnacki officiating.

Interment will in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Red Bud.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.