Eunice ‘Marie’ Smitt | Obituary

Eunice “Marie” Smitt, 92, of Dupo, died Dec. 5, 2025, at Garden Place in Waterloo. She was born Jan. 7, 1933, in St. Louis, the daughter of Elmer and Estella (nee Bagsby) Comstock.

Marie worked at I.S.O Insurance Company in St. Louis for 25 years. After her retirement, Marie worked at the American Legion in Dupo for 21 years. She tended bar, made food for the Legion Post for all holidays and made food for the bingos.

She retired for the second time at 85 years young. Marie is a lifetime member and past president of the Waterloo VFW Auxiliary 6504, lifetime member and past president of the American Legion Post 485 in Dupo, the 8/40 O’Fallon, American Legion and Daughters of the American Revolution.

Marie enjoyed watching and following the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team, and she loved playing bingo.

Marie is survived by her husband Charles Smitt, whom she married on March 15, 1986; son Rich Jaeger; daughter Kathy (Albert) Polk; grandchildren, Todd (Tracy) Evans, Maria (Frank) Kellner, Emily (Andrew) Twigg and Jaime Jaeger Werner; great-grandchildren Shane Evans, Wesley and Grant Kellner, Julia and Claire Twigg and Stella Jaeger Werner; brother Martin Comstock; and extended family Jeff (Beth) Boland, Butch (Kim) Boland, John Boland and family, JC Boland and family and Darby Boland. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her first husband of 30 years Leo Jaeger. They were married on February 20, 1950. She is also preceded in death by her son Ron Jaeger; sisters, Gin, Betty, Helen and Margaret; and brother Elmer Comstock Jr.

Visitation will is 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 9 at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo.

A funeral service will follow visitaion at the funeral home with Jim Jarvis officiating.

Interment will follow in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Hospice of Southern Illinois, Belleville.