Eugene W. Buss | Obituary

God has called Eugene home. Eugene Walter Buss, 94, of Fort Myers, Fla., died peacefully on December 10, 2025. He was born in Waterloo on June 24, 1931, to Walter Henry and Mildred Louise Buss. Gene loved everyone in his family.

Gene dated his lovely wife Darlene Alma Eichelmann in high school, and after graduation they married on Nov. 17,1951. In February 1952 Gene volunteered to join the U.S. Army Finance Core.

Darlene and Gene lived in Salzburg Austria while Gene served in the U.S. military for two years. He was discharged with the rank of 1st Sergeant. He then attended Washington University in St. Louis and graduated in finance.

He started working for Ernst & Ernst Accounting Firm in St. Louis and earned his CPA. Gene was offered the position as treasurer with one of his clients, Sangamon Company, Taylorville. He accepted the offer and started April 1, 1962. After serving 38 years, he retired as Senior vice president.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Gene had an interest in flying and earned his pilot license in 1965. He enjoyed flying his Cessna 180 for many years. He loved to travel with Darlene within the United States and Europe. He also enjoyed biking and was the leader of the Lexington Bike Club in Florida for more than 20 years and was still biking with the group until his passing.

Keeping his mind sharp, Gene worked on puzzles and Sudoku. He also enjoyed skiing in Colorado with family and friends and skied his last slope at the age of 80.

Gene loved watching his two daughters grow, doing well in school, getting married and having children of their own. He was very proud of all their many accomplishments and their wonderful children.

Gene and Darlene lived a wonderful life together and were married 72 years.

As we bid farewell to Eugene Walter Buss, we celebrate a life well lived, a life filled with compassion for all, and we remember his joy connecting with others. He never spoke a foul word and saw only the good in all people. He will always be remembered for his willingness to help anyone. Gene’s legacy will continue to resonate in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Gene believed death takes the body, GOD takes the soul, our mind holds the memories, our heart keeps the love, and our faith lets us know we will meet again.

He is survived by his daughters Cheryl Lynn Buss (Bill Byers) and Tamara Jane England (Tom England); grandchildren Palmer Gene Buss, Thomas Ross England (Brandie) and Sarah Elizabeth England; great-grandchildren, Thomas Ross England II, Emma Carlson, Evan Carlson; and many very special friends.

Gene was preceded in death by his dear wife Darlene, his beloved parents, his sister Bonnie and granddaughter Cassidy.