Eugene F. ‘Bud’ Knoke | Obituary

Eugene F. “Bud” Knoke, 95, of Waterloo, died May 11, 2025, in Waterloo. He was born June 6, 1929, in St. Louis.

Bud was born on the eve of the Great Depression and lived through the multitude of American eras since. His father died when he was just 3 years old. His mother worked in St. Louis, so Bud and his sister spent their early years in Waterloo with their grandparents. Everyone around town knew Bud. He could often be found roaming on his bike and doing odd jobs for local merchants.

He turned 15 years old the day the Allies landed on Normandy Beach. Three years later, he was 6’6’’ tall and the star of the Waterloo High School basketball team. He had the honor of being inducted into their Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.

Bud married his wonderful wife, Gloria, in the early 1950s, and began his lifelong career as a builder and master woodworker. His skill and craftsmanship building custom homes and furniture are widely known around Monroe County and even across the country. He passed along his trade to his sons Tom and Jim who chose to follow in his footsteps. The Knoke name is now synonymous with excellent workmanship.

Bud was a mentor, a kloepper player, a prankster, a stubborn German and a great friend to many. His special gift to his children and grandchildren was to instill in them the value of hard work, the need to care for each other, and the love of a good adventure.

Bud will be remembered as a large man with a big heart and a small truck — a man larger than life itself.

He is survived by his wife of 74 years Gloria A. Knoke (nee Schutt); children Jane (Bill) Schmitt, Tom (Cathy) Knoke, Jim (Renee) Knoke, Gina Knoke, Elise (Joe) Deeken and Mary Lee Knecht; grandchildren Sarah, Jessica and John Henry Schmitt, Amy and Eli Knoke, Emma and Elsa Knoke, Tessa, Avery and Gray Matzen, Michaela, Hannah and Kathryn Finnerty and George and Sam Knecht; seven great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Dale Schutt and Jean Schutt; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Philip Knoke and Marie Antoinette “Nettie” Kipping and step father Ray Vogt; sister Jeannette Kelly; father-in-law and mother-in-law Edward and Talida Schutt; sister-in-law LaVerne Schutt; and brothers-in-law Ken Kelly and Willard Schutt.

No services are planned at this time.

Donations in his honor can be made to: Clifftop, preserving the natural beauty of Monroe County; or the Maeystown Preservation Society, preserving its history.

Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.