Ethington opts for bench trial

A man charged in connection with the 2023 death of a pedestrian during the Red Bud Firemen’s Picnic has opted to waive his right to a jury trial.

Jayden D. Ethington of Sparta stands accused of aggravated DUI (causing injury/death), which is a Class 2 felony.

The North County News in Red Bud reported last week that a bench trial for Ethington is now set for 10 a.m. Nov. 7 before Judge Jeremy Walker at the Randolph County Courthouse in Chester.

Police said that shortly after 11:20 p.m. June 23, 2023, at the intersection of South Main Street/Route 3 and South First Street in Red Bud, a Ford F150 driven by Ethington, who was 20 at the time, was pulling out of a public parking lot in the wrong direction and struck Kimberly A. Martin, 56, of Red Bud, who was crossing the street.

Martin was rushed to Red Bud Regional Hospital, then airlifted toward a St. Louis hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries during the helicopter flight.

Charging documents noted Ethington’s blood alcohol level was in excess of .08 at the time of the incident.