‘Equipment ROADeo’ in Waterloo 

Pictured are Waterloo Director of Public Works JR Landeck, Waterloo Building Inspector and ROADeo obstacle creator Brad Yearian, underground utilities participant Payton Dill, electric line department participant and winner Alex Rongey, street department participant Eric Mauer, power plant department participant Ben Rongey and sewer department participant Jim Straube.

he City of Waterloo kicked off National Public Works Week on May 19 with a special luncheon and an “Equipment ROADeo” to honor its public works team.

As part of the festivities, a name was randomly drawn from a hard hat to represent each of the five public works departments. These individuals then went head-to-head in the “ROADeo,” demonstrating their skill and precision on a mini-trackhoe through four obstacles.

The first place trophy went to Alex Rongey from the electric line department, who accurately completed three obstacles in just over eight minutes.

The second place winner was Eric Mauer from the street department, who accurately completed two obstacles in just over seven minutes.

Honorable mentions went to Jim Straube from the sewer treatment plant, Payton Dill from underground utilities, and Ben Rongey from the power plant department for their outstanding efforts.