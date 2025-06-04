End of the road for Vogel

Mark Vogel coach of Waterloo watches the action against Columbia from the dugout area at the Columbia Middle School in Columbia, Illinois on Friday, March 28, 2025.

With a 7-1 loss at Mascoutah in the regional final on Saturday, retiring legendary longtime Waterloo High School head baseball coach Mark Vogel ended a Hall of Fame career that included 619 victories, five regional titles and a pair of third place state finishes (2001, 2019).

Succeeding Vogel as head coach of the Bulldogs next spring will be former WHS baseball standout Garrett Schlecht.

“Coach Vogel led our program to incredible success but his greatest victories were the lessons he taught, the character he built, and the lives he impacted,” Waterloo High School Athletics posted in a tribute this week on social media. “The memories made under his leadership will echo for generations.”