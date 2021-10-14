Emo | Pet of the Week

I am new to Helping Strays and my shelter staff is still learning about me. I am a friendly kitty and get along with other cats. Come visit me or call the shelter for more information.

Emo is 10 years old.

Emo’s adoption fee is $50; he is microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and neutered. If you are interested in meeting Emo, please complete an online adoption application or meet her at the shelter.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

*** Visit Helping Strays on Facebook for information about vaccine clinics and adoption specials. ***