Emma Sue Wills | Obituary

Emma Sue Wills (nee Hammonds), 80, of Waterloo, died Jan. 8, 2026, in Waterloo. She was born May 25, 1945, in Whitesburg, Ky.

Sue is a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Waterloo, and Ladies Auxiliary of Knights of Columbus. She retired after 42 years from Boeing and loved her time working at Ahne’s Bakery. Sue was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend.

She is survived by her children Kimberly Page (Jerry Mercer), Andrea (Jeffery) Radford, Dannielle (Shannon) Zimmerman and Lauren (Joshua) Edelen; grandchildren Ashley Robbins, Scott (Maria) Magouirk II, Whitney (Jake) Hilton, Jeffery (Danielle) Radford, Courtney (Mark) Anderson, Bobby Totra, Collin Page, Morgan Page, Drew Totra, Blake Zimmerman and Chase Zimmerman; great-grandchildren Apollo and Artemis Sirico, Emerson and Harrison Hilton, Stevie Robbins and Orion Totra; nieces; nephews; and many cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband James A. Wills; parents Bonzy and Erma (nee Hall) Hammonds; and sisters Ina Fay, Lina Jane and Peggy Lou.

Private family services will be held.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Waterloo.

Arrangements are with Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.