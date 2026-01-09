Emma Sue Wills | Obituary

Republic-Times- January 9, 2026

Emma Sue Wills (nee Hammonds), 80, of Waterloo, died Jan. 8, 2026, in Waterloo. She was born May 25, 1945, in Whitesburg, Ky.

Sue is a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Waterloo, and Ladies Auxiliary of Knights of Columbus. She retired after 42 years from Boeing and loved her time working at Ahne’s Bakery. Sue was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend.

She is survived by her children Kimberly Page (Jerry Mercer), Andrea (Jeffery) Radford, Dannielle (Shannon) Zimmerman and Lauren (Joshua) Edelen; grandchildren Ashley Robbins, Scott (Maria) Magouirk II, Whitney (Jake) Hilton, Jeffery (Danielle) Radford, Courtney (Mark) Anderson, Bobby Totra, Collin Page, Morgan Page, Drew Totra, Blake Zimmerman and Chase Zimmerman; great-grandchildren Apollo and Artemis Sirico, Emerson and Harrison Hilton, Stevie Robbins and Orion Totra; nieces; nephews; and many cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband James A. Wills; parents Bonzy and Erma (nee Hall) Hammonds; and sisters Ina Fay, Lina Jane and Peggy Lou.

Private family services will be held.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Waterloo.

Arrangements are with Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Elroy W. Penke | Obituary

January 9, 2026

Alan R. Hoock | Obituary

January 9, 2026

Boniface W. Biethman | Obituary

January 9, 2026
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web