Emma J. Krick | Obituary

Emma Jean Krick (nee Mann), 86, of Fort Collins, Co., passed peacefully into God’s arms on June 30, 2025, at Pathways of Northern Colorado, surrounded by family.

Emma was born on Dec. 21, 1938, in Carterville and was raised on a farm where she developed the strong and steady spirit that carried her through every season of life. She raised her sons, Willard and William Krick, on land much like the one that shaped her own childhood.

Later in life, Emma moved to California, where she became a devoted grandmother. She created countless cherished memories with her grandchildren Willy, Jennifer, and Amanda, and later her great-grandchildren, Mila, Olivia, Elizabeth and Anthony.

Emma was known for her stubborn strength, sharp wit and unwavering support for the people she loved. She was the heart of her family – steadfast, proud, and full of grit.

Emma is survived by her sons Willard and William; grandchildren Willy, Jennifer and Amanda; great-grandchildren Mila, Olivia, Elizabeth and Anthony; and great-great-grandson Paxton.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years Willard E. W. Krick; parents Virgil E. and Velma A. (nee Murray) Mann; and her brother Lloyd W. Mann.

Per Emma’s wishes, there will be no formal service.