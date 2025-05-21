Emily Webb | Athlete of the Week

Republic-Times- May 21, 2025

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School softball pitcher Emily Webb. The junior righthander struck out 18 in a complete game one-hit shutout Thursday in an 8-0 victory over Salem that gave the Eagles (21-5) a share of the Cahokia Conference title. Webb is 12-1 with a 0.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 78 and one-third innings pitched this season. She ranks No. 1 for the entire St. Louis area in ERA, winning percentage (.923), strikeouts per game (11.8) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (13.2). 

Republic-Times

