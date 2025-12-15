Elvis J. ‘Jim’ Lane | Obituary

Elvis James “Jim” Lane, 87, of Columbia, died peacefully at home and stepped into the presence of his Savior on Dec. 13, 2025. Born on Nov. 26, 1938, in Sparks Hill, to Dan and Ada Lane, Jim lived a life marked by faith, service, and love for God and family.

To his family, Jim was present and devoted. Whether cheering from the sidelines, playing games on the floor or cards around the table, telling stories, or just sitting and talking, he gave the gift of time and brought much joy.

Jim graduated from Equality High School in Equality before beginning his career at McDonnell Aircraft in January 1962. There he worked on the Mercury and Gemini space programs, contributing his steady hands and craftsmanship to important space missions. He retired in September 1999.

His faith was pivotal in his life. Jim loved the Lord and was a member of First Baptist Church Columbia. Jesus Christ was his Lord and Savior, and we encourage those who loved Jim to read John 14:6 and Romans 10:9-10.

After his colon cancer diagnosis in 2000, Jim felt the Lord prompting him to encourage others facing the same battle. He volunteered at the David C. Pratt Cancer Center for over 15 years. He offered encouragement and brought comfort to many.

Jim loved the outdoors; hunting, golfing, and fishing were passions of his. Music was also an integral part of his life, as he grew up singing gospel music in a quartet with his siblings.

Those who knew Jim will remember his bright, mischievous grin, his big-hearted humor, and his ability to make friends anywhere he went — he never met a stranger. From his one-liners to his engaging stories, Jim always had people listening and laughing.

He is survived by the love of his life Carolyn Lane (nee Bean), who he married on Dec. 3, 1960 in Eldorado. For 65 years, Jim and Carolyn lived out a marriage rooted in love, faithfulness, and partnership. Together they raised three children: Pam Mardirosian (Rob), Brian Lane and Kim Gerberding (DeWayne).

Jim was a proud grandpa and great grandpa to a large and lively family. He delighted in every one of them: Pam and Rob’s children Whitney Starr (Robbie) and their children Landyn and Leighton; Nicole Brocaille (Kipp) and their children Skyler, Summer, Millie and Marlowe; and Casey Lane (Jordan) and their children Emersyn, Lucy, and Hudson; Kim and DeWayne’s children Megan, Cara, Chelsea and Tyler Gerberding (Danielle) and their daughter Avery.

Jim is also survived by his sister Elva Scantlan Patton (Bob); brother-in-law Jerry Bean (Kay); sister-in-law Charlene Bean; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Ervan Lane (and wife Ruth), Erman Lane (and wife Pat) and Wilford Burklow (and wife Lois); and brother-in-law Walter Scantlan, the late husband of his sister Elva.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Dec. 18 at First Baptist Church, Columbia.

A celebration of his life will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 19 at the church with Pastor Jonathan Peters officiating.

Burial will take place at a later date in Ridgway.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that gifts be made to: the American Cancer Society; or First Baptist Church Columbia, continuing Jim’s legacy of compassion and faith.