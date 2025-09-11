Elsie M. Branson | Obituary

Republic-Times- September 11, 2025

Elsie M. Branson, nee Dickneite, 86, of Waterloo, died Sept. 10, 2025, in Waterloo. She was born Nov. 14, 1938, in Valmeyer.

Elsie was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo.

She is survived by children Timothy J. (Mary A.) Branson and Julie A. (Troy E.) Potts; grandchildren Tara N. (Billy) Johnson, Amanda (Chris) Schweigert, Max E. Hiller and Amber (Shaun) Goldschmith; great-grandsons Cody E. Johnson, Jack L. Johnson and Gideon Schweigert; great-granddaughter Breanna M. Johnson; brother-in-law Ray Shoemaker; sisters-in-law Gerry Dickneite and Polly Dickneite, plus nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband Jack E. Branson; parents Benjamin and Elnora (nee Engel) Dickneite; sisters Rosemary Hergenroeder, Bernadine Heider, Dorothy Shoemaker, Leona Burkhardt, Catherine Gilbert, Emma Diemert, Eileen Goldschmidt and Marie Yount; brothers Ben Jr., Raymond, Sylvester, George, and David (in infancy) Dickneite.

Visitation is 8-9:30 a.m. Sept. 15 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Sept. 15 at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo, Father Linus Umoren officiating.

Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Madonnaville.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to American Cancer Society.

