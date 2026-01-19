Elsa M. Boysha | Obituary

Elsa Margarita “Nana” Boysha (nee Barnhart), 86, daughter of the late Walter and Isabel (nee Caco) Barnhart was born on Nov. 4, 1939. Elsa went home with the Lord on Jan. 17, 2026.

Elsa was born in the United States Panama Canal Zone and attended Balboa High School. Following high school, Elsa married the love of her life John B. Boysha on July 26, 1957.

A few years later, John and Elsa welcomed their first son John in the Panama Canal Zone.

Their second son Joseph was born after the family moved to Buffalo, N.Y.

During the Cuban Missile Crisis, John was called to active duty by the U.S. Air Force. The family moved near West Point, N.Y. Their daughter, Helen was born at the U.S. Military Academy Hospital.

Elsa and John moved their young family to McGuire Air Force Base, N.J. until John’s assignment to Vietnam. Elsa and the children returned to Buffalo where the children began their Catholic education. Elsa spent much of her time and talent supporting the nuns at their school. During this time, she began pursuing higher education for herself.

The next stop was Malmstrom AFB, Mont., where the family went nuclear. Elsa continued to support the children’s school as she took on an active role in their ministry to the Blackfoot Nation. The family enjoyed Montana’s wide-open spaces and outdoor activities.

Keesler AFB in Biloxi, Miss. was the next destination for the family. The family enjoyed the beaches before returning to McGuire AFB.

As the children grew, Elsa continued to support her children by volunteering at their schools. She also became heavily involved with the base chapel as a religious educator, Ladies Sodality Club member and as a choir member. Additionally, she returned to pursuing higher education.

Wiesbaden, Germany, became their next home. This is when Elsa expanded her suite of foreign languages and lifelong love of European travel. While in Germany, she studied with the director of the renowned Wiesbaden Opera. The highlight of her European travels was being in the audience during an appearance by Pope Paul VI. With a little help from the Lord, this is when she convinced her “ne’er-do-well husband” to convert to Catholicism.

During the bicentennial year, the family moved to Scott AFB. Elsa hit the ground running. She completed her Bachelor of Arts in anthropology followed by obtaining her Master of Arts degree in behavioral science with honors at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Elsa also renewed many friendships and developed friendships that grew for the rest of her life.

During her time at SIUE, Elsa sang in the choir where they had the privilege of performing at Carnegie Hall.

This is also when her career in education bloomed. She taught at Southwestern Illinois College, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Gibault Catholic High School, Althoff Catholic High School and Sante Fe Community College in Florida.

The culmination of her teaching career came at Gibault Catholic High School where she blended her love of foreign language, travel and devotion to God. She always held near to her heart the thousands of students whose lives she touched.

After retiring, Elsa oversaw the children’s ministry at St. Clare Catholic Church in O’Fallon. Time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were some of the happiest moments of her life.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Roberto and Tammy at Family Hospice for their excellent care of Elsa during her final hours.

We know that without a doubt the Lord’s goodness and love followed Nana all the days of her life, and she is now in His house forever.