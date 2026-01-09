Elroy W. Penke | Obituary

Elroy W. Penke, 89, of Waterloo, born Aug. 22, 1936, in Danube, Minn., Jan. 7, 2026 at St. Clare Hospital in Fenton, Mo.

Elroy was retired from the U.S. Air Force. After his retirement from the Air Force, he went to work as a Civil Engineer for the city of St. Peters, Mo., where he retired in 2006. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Millstadt.

Surviving are his wife, Shirley Penke (nee McConnaughey); sons Todd and Randy (Toni) and his extended family; Terry (Rhonda) Wheeler, Dan (Andrea) Wheeler and Dennis Wheeler; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was also a dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Jan. 14 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Millstadt.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the church at Reverend Peter Ill.

Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.