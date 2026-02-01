Elevator rescue at Waterloo church

Republic-Times- February 1, 2026

The Waterloo Fire Department responded to St. Paul United Church of Christ, 200 N. Main Street, shortly before 9:15 a.m. Sunday for a broken elevator with people stuck inside.

A church official said the elevator’s door became stuck, with firefighters able to remedy the situation without further incident.

“One rescued member even made it in time to sing with the choir,” the church official said.

Prior to this incident, a new elevator was already scheduled to be installed at the church in the coming week.

