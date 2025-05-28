Electric price spike for some

Ameren Illinois customers will see higher prices on their electric bills in June.

Ameren told Capitol News Illinois its customers can expect an 18-22 percent increase in their monthly bill, or about $45 per month depending on usage.

Prices will likely decrease in October once winter electric rates go into effect.

The Citizens Utility Board urged the utility to work with customers struggling to pay bills so they can keep power on during hot weather.

Causes of the price spike, according to the CUB, include the regional power grid operator’s new methodology for pricing reserve power that “unacceptably raises consumer costs.”

The part of an electric bill impacted by the price spike is the supply end, which is the cost of the actual electricity, and transmission. This makes up about a half to two-thirds of bills.

The CUB said Ameren does not profit off this price spike – under law, the utility is required to pass supply costs onto customers with no markup.

Ameren profits off rate hikes on the delivery side of bills.

The CUB is calling for passage of the Clean and Reliable Grid Affordability Act (SB2473, HB3779) in Springfield, which would implement a number of pro-consumer energy policies.

For more information, visit cubhelpcenter.com.