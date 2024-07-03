Effort to save vanishing prairie

Pictured at center is the area of land in Monroe County that contains a vanishing hill prairie. HeartLands Conservancy is spearheading an effort to save the prairie.

HeartLands Conservancy, a nonprofit that works for clean water, access to the outdoors, healthy ecosystems and resilient communities in southwestern Illinois, recently stepped up to save a vanishing hill prairie in Monroe County.

Located off Trout Hollow Road near D Road, the 15-acre property contains what was once a four-plus acre hill prairie.

An anonymous donor has pledged to match up to half of the purchase price.

With a purchase agreement in place, HeartLands Conservancy has until Aug. 30 to raise the additional funds.

Those wishing to help save this hill prairie to preserve habitat for pollinators and native plants and animals may make a donation online at heartlandsconservancy.org/support/save-the-prairie.

For more information, call 618-566-4451.

Funds raised for the hill prairie will go toward the fee-simple acquisition of the property, including the purchase price ($150,000), closing costs, legal and title expenses, and the necessary staff time associated with preserving the property – coordination, communication and site assessment. Thus, the goal is $175,000.

Any funds raised over the goal amount will be used for future restoration, management, stewardship, access, and administrative expenses associated with the property.

HeartLands Conservancy intends to own and protect the property forever. In the future, it may make sense to transfer ownership or stewardship of the property to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources or another conservation land trust in the area.