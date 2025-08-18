Edward M. Tenholder | Obituary

Edward “Eddie” M. Tenholder, 67, of St. Charles, Mo., formerly of Cahokia, born Sept. 7, 1957, in East St. Louis, died Aug. 13, 2025 at Saint Louis University Hospital.

Eddie was a retired senior airworthiness Inspector for Gulfstream Aerospace Co. and was a graduate of Parks College of Aviation in Cahokia. He was also a member and Eucharistic Minister of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cottleville, Mo.

He was an avid golfer and belonged to the Thursday night golf league at the Prairies Golf Course in Cahokia. When his children were younger he was very active in their different sports, even helping coach a few teams. During the last five years of his 47 year marriage to Teresa, he was her full time caregiver during her battle with ALS.

Surviving are his children Tracy (Candace) Tenholder of Hawaii and Tommy (Paul Gibson) Tenholder of St. Louis; mother Corrinne Tenholder (nee Holzum) of Waterloo; brothers Larry (Sharon) Tenholder of Red Bud, Terry (Pam) Tenholder of Waterloo, Bobby Tenholder of Cape Girardeau, Mo., and Randy (Angie) Tenholder of Waterloo; grandson Grant Tenholder of Hawaii; and sisters-in-law Sheila Reiss of Glen Carbon, Lisa (Rod) Kilhafner of Waterloo, Terry Batson Tenholder of Clarksville, Tenn., and Kerianne Tenholder of Waterloo. He was also a dear uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.

Along with his wife Teresa (nee Farris) Tenholder, he was preceded in death by his father Joseph Tenholder; mother-in-law Stella Warren and her husband Tom; and brothers Joey, Ricky and Danny Tenholder.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-8 p.m. Aug. 22 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in the form of Masses at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Cottleville, Mo.