Eclipse | Pet of the Week

Eclipse is a super sweet girl. She can be a little shy when she first meets you, but once she warms up she is a big snuggle bug. Eclipse is house broken, crate trained, likes to chew on balls and ropes, knows sit, stay, loves walks , and likes car rides. Eclipse would love a back yard to call her own so she can run around and get all her energy out. Eclipse would do best in a home with no other pets or kids. Eclipse has learned how to walk on a treadmill which helps drain her energy. Once she is in a home, she will need training to help guide her and to help her get adjusted into the home. Her previous family said she is a good dog as long as there are no other dogs around. Eclipse loves going with her buddy to the coffee shop every weekend for a puppuccino!

Eclipse is three years old and weighs 45 pounds.

Eclipse’ adoption fee is $200; she is microchipped, spayed, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Eclipse, please complete an online adoption application.

