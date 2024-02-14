Early voting starts strong

Monroe County Clerk Jonathan McLean reported a strong first day of early voting on Thursday.

“We had 27 voters yesterday. It was busy,” he said Friday. “We normally have less than 10 voters in the first day of early voting.”

Early voting is available in the county clerk’s office inside the Monroe County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday voting will be available from 9 a.m. to noon March 16.

McLean said early voting typically starts slow with about 10-15 voters each day up until the final weeks before Election Day.

“During the last couple weeks of early voting, we typically see 50-100 voters each day,” he said.

The general primary election in Illinois is Tuesday, March 19.

Registration and voting aids are available at the county clerk’s office. For more information about the primary election, call 618-939-8681, ext. 302, or visit mococlerk.com/elections.html.

In addition to the Republican and Democratic races for U.S. president, there are a few contested races to be decided March 19.

In the race to be the Republican nominee for the 12th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, Darren Bailey of Xenia faces incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Bost of Murphysboro.

Three Democrats have filed to run in the 12th Congressional District: Preston Gabriel Nelson of Lebanon, Joshua Qualls of Centralia and Brian Roberts of De Soto.

In the 58th District Illinois Senate Republican Primary, state Sen. Terri Bryant of Murphysboro is opposed in the primary by Wesley Kash of Scheller.