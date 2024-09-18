Early voting starts next week

Monroe County Clerk Jonathan McLean has announced that early voting for the Nov. 5 election that will determine this country’s newest president begins next Thursday, Sept. 26.

Voting is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Monroe County Courthouse in Waterloo, except holidays.

Saturday voting will be available at the courthouse Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to noon. There will also be early voting Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Columbia American Legion.

Voting by mail is also available. The county clerk will begin sending mail ballots to voters starting the week of Sept. 30. Voters will be able to track their ballot by going to monroeballottracking.com. A bar code that is printed on the outbound and inbound ballot envelopes will provide real-time tracking information back to the clerk’s office.

It is advised that voters request a mail ballot as soon as possible to allow time for the ballot to be delivered and returned. Return envelopes must be postmarked on or prior to Nov. 5.

Since the passage of Senate Bill 536 in October 2021, there are two options to vote by mail in Illinois.

To vote using regular vote by mail – typically for college students or others temporarily away from home – download an application available at mococlerk.com/elections.html and return to the Monroe County Clerk Jonathan McLean by mail at Monroe County Clerk, 100 S. Main Street Waterloo, IL 62298.

Permanent vote by mail is available to all those who prefer to use that method going forward.

A ballot will be automatically mailed to the voter approximately 40 days before each election. The voter must vote by mail or surrender their ballot to vote in-person.

This option is typically used by those with a disability or medical concern; voters who travel frequently for work; voters who have a work schedule that doesn’t allow them to vote in-person; and voters who prefer to vote at home due to any other reason.

To sign up for permanent vote by mail, download the proper application at mococlerk.com.

To look up your voter status, precinct and polling place for the upcoming election, visit mococlerk.com/vote or call 618-939-8623.

In addition to the race for U.S. president between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris, a contested race on the Nov. 5 ballot is for U.S. representative between incumbent Republican Mike Bost of Murphysboro and Democrat Brian Roberts of Carbondale.