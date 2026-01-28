Early voting starts next week

With the 2026 general primary election on March 17, Monroe County residents can opt to cast their ballots as early as next week.

Early voting officially begins Thursday, Feb. 5. Folks can visit the Monroe County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to vote.

On the Saturday before election day, March 14, voting will also be available from 9 a.m. to noon.

Monroe County Clerk Jonathan McLean offered an update on what his office has been up to in preparation for the election, with much work already done in advance of next week and voting machines to be tested this coming Monday.

“I would say we’re a little ahead of schedule,” McLean said. “Typically we’ll still be getting things ready the week of early voting, but this year it’s a little earlier. We’re putting together the ballots this week, and we’ll be ready to go next week.”

Those looking to vote by mail can expect those ballots to be available in the next few weeks.

On the subject of vote by mail, McLean urged folks to send their completed ballot well in advance of election day due to a recent change in how the U.S. Postal Service operates.

Though mail has long been postmarked on the day it was received by the USPS, a change which went into effect late last year has made it so mail will now be postmarked on the date it is first processed by an automated USPS sorting machine.

McLean noted that folks who send in their ballot just before election day could have their vote invalidated, as the envelope might spend several days waiting in St. Louis before being sorted and postmarked after March 17.

McLean said he anticipates seeing at least some invalid postmarks with this election.

Those concerned about their mail-in ballot not being delivered on time can deliver their ballot personally at the courthouse.

When it comes to the ballot, McLean said a sample ballot will be published in the Republic-Times sometime in mid-February.

While state races on the ballot will be contested for both Democrats and Republicans -– including governor – the only contest among local elections in the upcoming primary is between Republicans George Green and Marvin Wittenauer for a county commissioner seat currently held by Green.

Additionally, no public questions or referendum items will appear on the March 17 ballot.

While the subject of election integrity has been a particular concern for some in recent elections, McLean said he has been fielding far fewer questions as of late.

“Over the last four years, I have had a lot of inquiries, questions about how the voting equipment works, questions about how we set up the election, election day operations after the election’s done,” McLean said. “I’ve had a lot of questions about how we process vote-by-mail ballots that come in after election day. A lot of that has settled down now.”

He suggested that most folks in this county who previously had concerns about election processes have likely had their fears assuaged as he and his office have spoken on the matter.

Speaking generally on the primary, McLean remarked that his turnout expectations are fairly low.

“I think it’s gonna be a low turnout,” McLean said. “Our primaries are typically low turnout, but we do have 10 voting centers that will be open on Election Day.”

For more information on the upcoming primary election, visit mococlerk.com.