The Red Bud Fire Department was called to a shed fire in the 3800 block of Doyle Road at 5:15 a.m. Sunday.

The Hecker Fire Department assisted Red Bud with a tanker and manpower. The fire started around a tractor and a baler and spread to the adjacent shed.

Firefighters were on the scene for about 1.5 hours. A cause hasn’t been determined at this time.