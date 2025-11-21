Early morning crash in Columbia

Emergency personnel responded about 1 a.m. Friday to a single-vehicle crash on Route 158 near Columbia Quarry Road at the Monroe-St. Clair County line in Columbia.

The initial report was that a male driver of a pickup truck was stumbling around outside of his vehicle following the crash.

Illinois State Police said one person was transported to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries as a result of the crash.

The Columbia Fire Department joined Columbia police and EMS in responding to the scene.