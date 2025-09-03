Earl W. Nagel | Obituary

Earl W. Nagel, 102, of Red Bud, died Sept. 3, 2025, in Red Bud. He was born Jan. 13, 1923, in Red Bud.

Earl was a WWII submarine veteran. He was the son of Albert and Nelda Schriber, the oldest of three siblings. Earl enlisted in the Navy on Jan. 11, 1943, and reported to Great Lakes Recruit Training Command.

After boot camp graduation, he attended Gunners Mate training school in Gulfport, Miss. He then was assigned to the SS Charles Henderson, a liberty ship as part of the United States Navy Armed Guard. Earl was assigned to the aft 5-inch 38-mount.

During his time onboard, the ship made two deployments to ports in Hull England and Iran. While transiting the Atlantic in massive convoys , several ships were lost to enemy submarines and aircraft during each convoy, as much as half the fleet. He was put on delayed orders (30 days leave) and took the opportunity to marry Violet Marie Kunkel of Fults on Dec. 23, 1944.

His next assignment was submarine school New London, Conn. He attended submarine diesel school before reporting to USS Lizard Fish SS-373 commissioning crew.

The submarine transited the Panama Canal and entered the Pacific ocean with stops at Pearl Harbor, Subic Bay, Saipan and numerous islands delivering supplies.

Following initial entry into the combat theater, Earl made two combat patrols on the Lizard Fish, earning a Submarine Combat pin. The submarine was tasked with entering various enemy ports to destroy enemy shipping, board sapiens and destroy supplies and rescue down pilots.

His last patrol was to Australia, Subic Bay war zone and then back to San Francisco. At the conclusion of the war, Earl was honorably discharged and returned home to Fults.

Earl was a member of the teamsters and Waterloo VFW.

He is survived by his children Larry (Giovanna) Nagel, Connie (Bob) Esker, Cathy (Gary) Griffin and Vickie Nagel; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 69 years Violet Nagel (nee Kunkel); son James Nagel; grandson Eric Allen Nagel; sister Lorraine (Paul) Junge; brother Robert (Fern) Nagel; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law William and JoAnn Kunkel.

Visitation 4-8 p.m. Sept. 12 and 9-10 a.m. Sept. 13, 2025 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation Sept. 13 at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery in Fults.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Alzheimer’s Association, St. Jude Children’s Hospital; or Hospice of Southern.