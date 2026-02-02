Earl J. ‘Butch’ Menner | Obituary

Earl J. “Butch” Menner, 89, of Columbia, died Jan. 29, 2026, at de Greeff Hospice House, Concord, Mo. He was born Feb. 4, 1936, in Columbia. He was the son of the late Charles and Amelia (nee Toenjes) Menner.

Butch had been employed for Hunter Packing Co. for more than 25 years. He also worked for the National Stockyards, Robertson’s Farm Supply and Becker Farm Supply.

After retiring, he delivered meals to the homebound for the Western Egyptian Meals Program. He also enjoyed playing cards with his wife and their friends. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia. He and Jane counted the weekly parish contributions for many years.

Surviving are his children Mike (Brenda) Menner, Mary (Bob) Stephens, Joe (Jane) Menner, Lisa (Rick) Straub and Dan (Shelly) Menner; grandchildren Kim (Jim) Vogt, Matt (Katie) Stephens, Dustin (Rachel) Menner, Ryan (Mazie) Menner, Kaylee Menner, Sydney (Tyler) Steppig, Jessica (Shawn) Oertwig, Lauren (Isaiah) Gonzalez and Michael (Sara) Straub, 13 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Nancy Dreher, along with other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his wife Jane F. (nee Dreher) Menner, whom he married on May 8, 1957, in Columbia; She passed away on June 4, 2025; grandchild, Julia Straub; brother Walter (Helen) Menner; sister Marian (Dean) Keim; and brother-in-law Richard Dreher.

Visitation is 9:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 3 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated follow visitation at church with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will be in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Eugene Schorb – Immaculate Conception School Education Fund; de Greeff Hospice House, St. Louis; or Columbia Volunteer Fire Department.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.