Earl A. Fitch | Obituary

Earl A. Fitch, 83, of Fults, died March 23, 2026, in St. Louis. He was born Sept. 17, 1942, in Bert, Iowa.

He was a member of Maeystown Sportsmen’s Club and Maeystown Civic Association.

He is survived by his son Earl (Marla) Fitch Jr.; grandsons Adrian (Kelly) Fitch and Drew Fitch; great-grandchildren Charlie, Codie, Abe and Cash Fitch; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Earl is preceded in death by his wife Kathryn Fitch née Hanks; brother Doug Fitch; and sister Linda Tasker.

Private family services will be held.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.