Eagles, Tigers win; Bulldogs fall

Two local high school teams ran their record to 4-0 on Friday night, while another came up just short on the road.

Columbia (4-0) outlasted Roxana on the road in a battle of unbeatens, 34-29. Sophomore quarterback Xavier Voegele threw for 194 yards and three touchdowns for the Eagles.

Voegele’s first TD pass was to fellow sophomore Jackson Lawal for 17 yards at 4:19 of the first quarter. A Keegan Thompson run gave Columbia the two-point conversion and an 8-0 lead.

Roxana scored just 19 seconds later on a 72-yard TD run. The Shells took the lead in the middle of the second quarter on a 10-yard TD run.

Columbia answered with a five-yard TD run by Jase Nelson, giving the Eagles a 14-13 lead. Right before halftime, Voegele connected with Brody Landgraf on a seven-yard TD pass to put Columbia up 21-13.

Roxana opened up the third quarter with a 15-yard TD run. Following a short TD run by Thompson for the Eagles, the Shells ended the frame with a seven-yard TD pass to take a 29-28 lead entering the fourth quarter.

The play of the game was a 52-yard TD pass from Voegele to Lawal in the first minute of the fourth quarter that put the Eagles back on top.

Columbia’s defense held onto the lead from there.

Nelson ran for 99 yards and added 48 receiving yards on the night. Thompson led Columbia’s defense with seven tackles and nine assists.

Columbia plays next Friday at Freeburg.

Waterloo (2-2) suffered a 24-19 loss at Mascoutah on Friday to open its final year of Mississippi Valley Conference play.

The Bulldogs fell behind 21-0 after the first quarter but battled back to make a game of it.

Owen Niebruegge came through with a 41-yard TD run to put Waterloo on the board at 8:55 of th second quarter. That was followed by a Derez Sayles TD run of four yards to further cut into Mascoutah’s lead.

Mascoutah ended the first half with a 42-yard field goal to go up 24-13.

The only scoring of the second half came via a pass from Waterloo quarterback Conrad Lindhorst to Niebruegge for 10 yards. That was a close as the Bulldogs would get, however.

Sayles ran for 156 yards on 27 carries and also had 33 yards receiving. Niebruegge rushed for 75 yards and added 25 yards receiving.

Waterloo hosts Civic Memorial next Friday.

Dupo (4-0) won 20-13 at Wesclin on Friday night.

A 56-yard TD pass by Dupo quarterback Deegan Prater to Brayden Esterlein put the Tigers up 14-0 early in the second quarter.

Wesclin scored late in the first half to cut Dupo’s lead to 14-7. That was followed by Prater TD run to give the Tigers a 20-7 halftime lead.

Wesclin added a second half score, but Dupo held on for its fourth victory.

In addition to his passing and rushing scores, Prater had an interception on defense.

Dupo hosts Carlyle next Friday.