Eagles soccer soars in opener

Columbia’s Elliot Nelson leaps high to get his head on the ball early in Monday’s season-opening home victory over Collinsville. See more photos from this match online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

The local high school boys soccer season got under way with three teams in action on Monday.

Columbia opened its 2025 campaign in impressive fashion, downing perennial soccer powerhouse Collinsville at home by the score of 3-0.

Wyatt Etherton scored on an assist from Owen Worcester less than four minutes into the match on what looked like a bobbled save attempt by the Collinsville goalkeeper.

The Eagles took a 2-0 first half lead thanks to a penalty kick goal from Luke Dewilde.

It was Dewilde again in the second half, scoring on an assist from Worcester to put Columbia up comfortably at 3-0.

Eli Thebeau and Zach Zerban combined for the shutout in net for the Eagles, who travel north to Peoria to take on Manteno this Friday. Columbia plays next Wednesday at Mascoutah.

Meanwhile, Gibault opened its season Monday night in Belleville against Carterville.

The result was a 3-0 defeat for the Hawks.

Sam Bollone made 10 saves in net for Gibault, which faces Maryville Christian this Wednesday night in Belleville before battling Breese Central in Belleville on Friday.

Also on Monday, Valmeyer commenced its 2025 campaign with a 7-0 defeat at the hands of Roxana in Wood River.

Valmeyer faced Jerseyville on Tuesday in Wood River. The result of this match was not known at press time.

Waterloo opened its season Tuesday night at Belleville East, the result of which was not known at press time.

The Bulldogs host Mater Dei on Thursday, host Granite City on Monday, and host Freeburg this coming Wednesday.