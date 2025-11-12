Eagles soccer reigns supreme

Pictured is the Columbia High School boys soccer team after winning the IHSA Class 1A state championship Saturday in Hoffman Estates. See more photos at republictimes.smugmug.com.

A confident and motivated Columbia High School boys soccer squad set out to improve on showings at the past two state tournaments despite returning only two starters this fall.

Mission accomplished.

The Eagles defeated Chicago Academy and Mendota – a team that topped them in penalty kicks in last year’s state third place game – to capture the IHSA Class 2A state title Saturday in Hoffman Estates.

“Losing 12 seniors is a lot, especially with the quality of seniors that we had,” Columbia head coach Jamey Bridges admitted in a preview article of this year’s team back in August. “However, we have some great core players returning.”

The Eagles dazzled up north with set pieces such as throw-ins and corner kicks.

In the Class 2A semifinal Thursday night against Chicago Academy, a throw-in by Elliot Nelson led to a goal by Owen Worcester and a 1-0 lead just 13 minutes in.

Another throw-in by Nelson resulted in an own goal with help from Wyatt Etherton in the 30th minute.

The icing on the cake was another Worcester goal off a pass from Etherton early in the second half.

Columbia’s defense was able to keep its opponents off the board from there.

On Saturday, it was yet another successful throw-in by Nelson that led to the opening goal against Mendota. It was touched by Worcester and ultimately kicked in by Luke Klein for a 1-0 lead with just under eight minutes left in the first half.

The Eagles then encountered some adversity, as senior Max Anderson was ejected with a red card. With a man advantage, Mendota tied the game on a penalty kick early in the second half.

Thankfully for Columbia, a Mendota player was sent off the pitch with a red card after colliding with Eagles goalie Eli Thebeau.

Columbia quickly regained the lead at even strength as Nelson threw it into Worcester, resulting in a head-in goal by Luke Dewilde with 27:32 remaining.

Less than seven minutes later, an Etherton corner kick led to Chanse Frierdich heading in another goal for the 3-1 lead.

“We are young, but our expectations are still high,” Bridges said confidently in that August preview article. “I think we’ll be OK and look forward to heading back up north in November.”

How right the head coach was, as the Eagles hoisted the top trophy for the first time since 2014.

It was Columbia’s fifth ever boys soccer state appearance, with third place showings in 2023 and 2010 in addition to the fourth place showing last season.

“We definitely took a redemption approach after losing the way that we did last year and then the opportunity to play the same team in the finals that we lost to in the third place game,” Bridges said. “Luke Dewilde and Elliot Nelson both missed their PKs last year against (Mendota), so we had a conversation about that last year that I think motivated them as juniors and seniors.”

Bridges said his players had a chip on their shoulder this fall, as many thought this would be a rebuilding year for Columbia boys soccer.

“A lot of people didn’t give much credit to our sophomores and juniors, graduating 12, little to no varsity experience, only returning two starters,” he said. “So that was definitely talked about a lot all summer and throughout the season. To say it was a motivator is an understatement.”

Dewilde, a junior, led the Eagles this season with 34 goals and 31 assists. Another junior, Worcester, had 24 goals and 18 assists. Frierdich, a sophomore, recorded 24 goals and seven assists.

Thebeau, also a junior, posted a 0.78 goals against average and .884 save percentage in net.

The Eagles are already looking forward to defending this title and making a fourth straight state appearance in 2026.

“We have high expectations next year with 20 of these guys coming back and only losing two starters,” Bridges said. “We are excited for how the season went and equally excited for next season.”

Columbia can currently lay claim to overall Illinois high school soccer royalty, as its girls squad also won a state title in June.

The common link, of course, is that Bridges serves as head coach for both teams.

“We really take the same approach: hard work, strong off-season, lots of conditioning,” Bridges said. “(I) feel we prepare well for other teams as well.”