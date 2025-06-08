Eagles soar to state title

The Columbia High School girls soccer team captured the IHSA Class 1A state title following a decisive 8-0 victory Saturday afternoon over Johnsburg in Naperville.

Riley Mathews scored the first goal for the Eagles less than four minutes in, and her second goal of the day made it 4-0. Mathews finished with a hat trick when her final goal made the score 8-0.

For the season, the Indiana State commit led Columbia in scoring with 40 goals and 18 assists.

Columbia ended its season with an overall record of 25-2-3, capturing the program’s second state championship. The other title came in 2019.

A welcome reception for the state champs is set for noon Sunday on the CHS turf field.

The Eagles advanced to the state title game by virtue of a 2-0 victory Thursday evening over Williamsville.

Freshman midfielder Alaina Rains capitalized on Lucy Leitschuh’s cross less than five minutes in to put a confident Columbia squad up early. Mathews added an insurance goal on a penalty kick with under 19 minutes left.

Eagles goalkeeper Jessica Bearley, a senior, did not surrender a goal in the state tourney.

Columbia’s head coach is Jamey Bridges. His assistant coach this season, Rylee Iorio, was the starting goalkeeper for the 2019 state champion squad.