Eagles seek another tourney title

Fresh off a Candy Cane Classic title at Gibault just before Christmas, the Columbia High School girls basketball squad is seeking another shiny gift in the championship game of the Waterloo Holiday Tournament set for Monday night.

The Eagles (9-5) opened the tourney at Waterloo High School with a 71-8 thumping of Cahokia on Friday. Kinley Jany led Columbia with 14 points, with Molly Harres adding 13.

On Saturday, the Eagles picked up a 47-38 victory over Marquette despite trailing 20-13 at halftime. Columbia went on an 18-8 run in the third quarter to take charge of the contest. Addison Dewilde led the way with 14 points for the Eagles, followed by both Ava Mathews and Riley Bahr with 11 points apiece.

See photos from Saturday’s win by clicking here.

Columbia will take on Roxana at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the title game.

Meanwhile, the struggles continue for Waterloo (5-10) since the loss of its top scorer (Sam Juelfs) a couple of weeks ago.

The Bulldogs opened their tourney on Friday with a 40-33 loss to Roxana. Waterloo actually led 9-2 after the opening quarter before the Shells answered with a 12-6 run in the second quarter. Addie Stell led the Bulldogs with 10 points.

On Saturday, Waterloo dropped a 46-35 contest to Marissa. Stell again led the ‘Dogs with nine points.

Waterloo concludes tourney play at home on Monday at 2 p.m. against Cahokia.

Gibault (8-7) has split its two tourney games this weekend at WHS.

The Hawks opened with a 38-37 loss to Marquette on Friday. Gibault trailed by seven points entering the fourth quarter, after which a late rally came up just short. Karmon Grohmann led the way for the Hawks with 16 points and 14 rebounds.

On Saturday, the Hawks won 62-11 over Cahokia. Grohmann again led the way with 18 points for Gibault, which takes on Marissa at 3:30 p.m. Monday.