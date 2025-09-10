Eagles remain undefeated

Pictured is the Columbia High School varsity volleyball squad after winning the Tiger Classic in Edwardsville over the weekend to improve to 13-0 on the season.

It was another tournament title for the Columbia High School volleyball squad, which is now 14-0 on the season.

This past weekend in Edwardsville, the Eagles topped Bloomington, Lincoln, O’Fallon, Lincoln-Way West and Mascoutah to repeat as champions of the Tiger Classic.

Samantha Spruill was named MVP of the tourney after recording 56 total assists. Claire Sandstrom led the way in kills with 44.

Prior to the tourney, Columbia posted a 25-11, 25-17 win Thursday at Salem. Spruill finished with 15 assists, and Sandstrom had nine kills.

Spruill leads the team in points and assists so far this season. Sandstrom is tops in kills, Maura Kohlenberger leads in blocks, and Ella Horner is the digs leader.

Columbia hosted Wood River on Tuesday, winning easily. The Eagles host Breese Central this Thursday, and then hosts perennial volleyball powerhouse Mater Dei on Monday night.

Waterloo (3-1) picked up a 25-18, 25-23 victory last Wednesday at home over Okawville.

The Bulldogs played Tuesday at Mater Dei, falling in two sets, then travel Wednesday to Collinsville and Monday to Wesclin.

Gibault (4-5) split a pair of recent matches.

The Hawks won last Tuesday over Metro East Lutheran, 25-9, 25-19.

On Thursday, Gibault battled a tough Wesclin squad to the brink, falling 25-11, 23-25, 23-25. Ashlynn Reinhold finished with 19 assists for the Hawks, who also got 11 kills from Hope Chambers.

Karmon Grohmann recorded 10 kills and 16 assists for Gibault in the loss.

The Hawks play Wednesday at Okawville and Monday at Granite City.

Dupo (3-5-1) won two of three recent matches.

Last Wednesday, it was a 21-25, 25-13, 25-12 win over Madison as the Tigers got 12 assists each from Alli DeClue and Addison Mitchell.

On Thursday, Dupo won 21-25, 25-17, 25-14 over Lebanon. Kaitlyn Roberts led the way with 15 points, with DeClue adding 12 points.

On Monday, the Tigers lost 23-25, 25-21, 16-25 to First Baptist Academy.

Dupo hosted Marissa on Tuesday, falling 25-17, 25-23, and host New Athens on Thursday.

Valmeyer (0-5-1) is still searching for its first victory of the fall campaign.

The Pirates lost to New Athens on Tuesday and will host Dupo next Wednesday.