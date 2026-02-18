Eagles outlast Raging Bulldogs



From left, Columbia’s Cooper Reuss takes a shot as Freeburg-Waterloo’s Liam Clark defends during game three of the MVCHA second round playoffs on Thursday. See more photos from the game online at republictimes.smugmug.com. (PAUL BAILLARGEON photo)

The Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs and Columbia Eagles went down to the wire in their playoff hockey rivalry clash last week.

In the end, the Eagles emerged victorious and are now playing for another Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Varsity 1A championship.

The second round of the MVCHA playoffs opened last Monday night with Columbia winning 5-2 over Freeburg-Waterloo in the best-of-three series.

Game two took place last Tuesday in O’Fallon, with the Raging Bulldogs winning 5-3. Freeburg-Waterloo got off to a quick start in this one, going up 3-1 after the first period.

Ryder Neff led the way for the Raging Bulldogs with three goals and two assists. Scoring for the Eagles were Cooper Reuss, Mason Niedbalski and Mason Ax.

Freeburg-Waterloo outshot Columbia in game two, 31-23.

Game three was Thursday in O’Fallon, with the winner advancing to the next round of the playoffs. Columbia won 6-2.

The Raging Bulldogs got on the board first on a goal by Brexton Poetker at 13:08.

Columbia answered with three straight goals to close out the period – those by Niedbalski, Reuss and Ax.

Zach Bonenberger scored for Freeburg-Waterloo late in the second period to cut Columbia’s lead down to 3-2 entering the final frame.

Tanner Roessler netted the game’s next two goals for the Eagles, giving his team some breathing room at the end.

It was an ugly ending to the rivalry showdown, as multiple players from both teams received game misconducts for fighting.

Max Keeven put the icing on the cake for Columbia with a goal just before the final buzzer.

The Eagles, who won the MVCHA Varsity 1A title last season, are now facing Triad in a best-of-three finals which began Tuesday in East Alton.

Game two of the finals is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday at McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O’Fallon.

Game three, if needed, is at 8:15 p.m. Monday at RP Lumber in Edwardsville.