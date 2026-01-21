Eagles keep rising to the rim

Pictured, Columbia’s Ryker Nelson goes up for a rebound during a recent home win.

One local high school boys basketball squad is trending up, but a few others are trying to find out how to scrounge up some wins.

Columbia (15-4) picked up five recent victories, the most recent being a 76-42 win to open Okawville Invitational Tournament play Tuesday against Madison. Eddie Smajic scored 26 points and Brody Landgraf scored 20 points for the Eagles, who face Carlyle at the tourney on Friday.

It was a 71-49 crushing of Cahokia on Saturday. Smajic led the Eagles with 25 points, followed by fellow senior Landgraf with 24 points.

On Friday, the Eagles secured longtime head coach Mark Sandstrom’s 450th career win with a 76-28 rout at Wood River. Columbia led 53-13 at halftime. Smajic again led the way with 22 points. Landgraf filled up the stat sheet with 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals.

Last Wednesday, it was a 50-37 victory for Columbia at home against Lutheran South. Smajic scored 19 points despite a poor shooting night from three-point range. Landgraf and Kyle Chudd, another senior, added 13 points each.

Last Tuesday, Columbia easily flew past Gibault in Waterloo, 71-43. Smajic poured in 30 points, with Chudd adding 10 points.

Smajic leads Columbia in scoring this season at 22 points per game and is shooting 81 percent from the free-throw line. Landgraf is averaging 16.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Chudd, averaging nine points per contest, is shooting 55 percent from three-point range and 85 percent from the free-throw line.

The Eagles will travel south on Route 3 to face Monroe County rival Waterloo this coming Tuesday.

In last Tuesday’s home loss to Columbia, Gibault (5-14) was led in scoring by Colby Kincheloe’s 15 points and Jack Holston’s 13 points.

On Thursday, it was a 57-42 loss for Gibault against Cahokia despite 14 points from Kincheloe.

Kincheloe leads Gibault in scoring this season at 11.6 points per game, followed by Holston at 10.3 points per contest.

The Hawks are also playing this week in the Okawville Invitational Tournament and faced Carlyle Tuesday night, falling 49-48. Gibault takes on Madison at the OIT on Thursday.

Gibault also plays this coming Tuesday at Freeburg.

Waterloo (4-16) lost 59-33 on Monday to Nashville to open play in this week’s Nashville Invitational Tournament. The Bulldogs face Mascoutah at the NIT on Wednesday.

On Friday, it was a crushing 53-17 loss at home for Waterloo against Triad.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo dropped a 54-47 contest to Cahokia despite leading 36-30 after three quarters. Reid Metzger led Waterloo with 18 points against Cahokia, followed by Tyler DeVilder’s 11 points.

Owen Niebruegge and DeVilder are the leading scorers this season for the Bulldogs, both at around 11 points per game.

Valmeyer (9-12) participated in the annual Chester Invitational Tournament last week, winning one of three games.

The Pirates opened with a 64-30 loss to Chester last Tuesday, then defeated Lovejoy by the score of 56-31 on Thursday. On Saturday, Valmeyer faced Perryville in the consolation championship contest, falling 64-48.

Valmeyer led after three quarters, only to see Perryville end the game on a 25-10 run. Evan Hill led the Pirates with 20 points, followed by Carter McSchooler with 12 points.

Hill leads Valmeyer in scoring this season at 13.1 points per game, followed by McSchooler at 11.4 points per contest.

Valmeyer won 43-39 over Grandview on Monday and is next set to play Friday night at rival New Athens.

Dupo (6-8) lost 67-56 at Marissa on Friday. Brrayden Esterlein led the Tigers with 16 points on the night.

Last Tuesday, it was a 43-38 loss for Dupo against Bunker Hill despite 15 points each from Esterlein and Keith West.

Esterlein leads Dupo in scoring this season at 12.6 points per game.

The Tigers play Wednesday against Metro in St. Louis, then play this coming Tuesday at Red Bud.