Eagles football finally falls

Corey Saathoff- October 1, 2025
Columbia running back Jase Nelson is tackled during a recent game. 

The Columbia High School football team finally fell from the ranks of the unbeaten Friday night at Freeburg, falling 23-14.

Following a scoreless first quarter, sophomore Jackson Lawal scored for the Eagles on a 34-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. Aven Janik scored on the two-point conversion, putting Columbia up 8-0. 

Freeburg answered with two TD runs by quarterback Joseph Carmack to take a 14-8 lead into halftime. 

The only scoring of the third quarter came via a 42-yard field goal by Freeburg’s Dane Olmstead. 

The Midgets added to their lead in the fourth quarter with a 29-yard TD pass from Cormack to James Thomas.

Columbia quarterback Xavier Voegele scored on a late TD run, but Freeburg improved to 4-1 on the season with the home victory. 

Jase Nelson led Columbia’s offense with 122 yards rushing on the night. 

Columbia hosts Wood River this Friday night.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.

Soccer rivals battle to tie

October 1, 2025

Bulldogs roll over CM, 49-20

October 1, 2025

Volleyballers reaching high

October 1, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web