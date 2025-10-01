Eagles football finally falls

Columbia running back Jase Nelson is tackled during a recent game.

The Columbia High School football team finally fell from the ranks of the unbeaten Friday night at Freeburg, falling 23-14.

Following a scoreless first quarter, sophomore Jackson Lawal scored for the Eagles on a 34-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. Aven Janik scored on the two-point conversion, putting Columbia up 8-0.

Freeburg answered with two TD runs by quarterback Joseph Carmack to take a 14-8 lead into halftime.

The only scoring of the third quarter came via a 42-yard field goal by Freeburg’s Dane Olmstead.

The Midgets added to their lead in the fourth quarter with a 29-yard TD pass from Cormack to James Thomas.

Columbia quarterback Xavier Voegele scored on a late TD run, but Freeburg improved to 4-1 on the season with the home victory.

Jase Nelson led Columbia’s offense with 122 yards rushing on the night.

Columbia hosts Wood River this Friday night.