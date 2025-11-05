Eagles fly to state again

Pictured is the Columbia High School boys soccer team after winning the Class 1A Raymond Lincolnwood Supersectional on Monday night.

For a third straight year, a convocation of Eagles will fly north this weekend for the IHSA Class 1A state soccer tournament.

Considering the Columbia High School boys soccer program graduated 12 seniors from last year’s fourth place state squad, another trip north seemed unlikely on the surface.

Yet, here they are.

“Believe it or not, I had to talk to some guys to make sure they’re coming back, as many believed we would not be as good as we are,” Columbia head coach Jamey Bridges told the Republic-Times. “But once we hit summer, we saw that there was talent. We just needed to shape it in the right direction.”

The Eagles punched their ticket to the dance Tuesday night with a 3-1 victory over Rochester in the Raymond Lincolnwood Supersectional. Luke Dewilde’s pair of first half goals set the team on its way.

Dewilde is the leading scorer this season for Columbia with a balanced 33 goals and 31 assists.

Columbia advanced to the supersectional by virtue of a hard-fought victory Saturday night over host Father McGivney for another sectional championship.

Chanse Frierdich scored both goals for the Eagles, who improved to 22-5-3 on the season.

Eli Thebeau was magnificent in net, securing 13 saves for the shutout. He was peppered early with several solid scoring chances by Father McGivney, only to turn each one away.

“Eli was huge Saturday night, keeping us in the game the first 10 minutes which allowed us to get some offensive opportunities which we capitalized,” Bridges said.

For the season, Thebeau has a 0.79 goals against average and .888 save percentage in more than 1,300 minutes played.

Dewilde assisted on both goals Saturday night.

Bridges said that Dewilde and fellow senior Elliot Nelson have served well as team leaders.

“These guys have really stepped up, which we’ve seen the fruit of in this run this postseason,” the coach said.

Columbia opened sectional play with a convincing 5-1 victory over longtime postseason rival Marquette. Dewilde recorded a goal and three assists. Owen Worcester added a goal and an assist.

Bridges said his team has seemed to improve as the season has progressed.

“It was the most games we’ve ever played in a season, so these guys have been battle tested and just gotten better and grown through it,” he said.

With a third place showing in 2023 prior to last season’s fourth place finish, Columbia is fighting for an even higher placing this weekend.

The Eagles open IHSA Class 1A state tournament play Thursday evening against Chicago Academy in Hoffman Estates. With a win, Columbia would play 2:30 p.m. Saturday against either Coal City or Mendota. With a loss, the Eagles would play 11:30 a.m. Friday for third place.

One thing is for certain – Columbia will fight every minute it plays.

“This team has taken it personal that a lot of people have counted them out, a ‘prove them wrong’ mindset,” Bridges said. “You add talent to that kind of fire, that’s a dangerous combination.”