Eagles place 4th at state

Despite dominating play for much of the match, the Columbia High School boys soccer squad suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit in the Class 1A state semifinal Friday evening at Hoffman Estates.

The Cristeros scored in the 71st minute on a long pass that one of its players was able to catch up with and sneak past Columbia goalkeeper Brady Hemminghaus.

Columbia outshot its opponent 20-7 in the contest, although only seven of those shots were on goal. The Eagles also had seven corner kicks, but the Cristeros turned in a stellar defensive performance.

The Eagles had plenty of opportunities to score, the greatest likely being on a header by Hayes van Breusegen late in the first half. A Cristeros defender somehow made an amazing play to head van Breusegen’s header out of the way.

Columbia hadn’t lost since starting the season 0-3 and entered its second straight state tourney unbeaten since the Sept. 1 death of teammate Crawford Bryant in a car crash.

Friday’s match marked the first time the Eagles had been held scoreless since Aug. 31.

A scuffle broke out following the final buzzer, resulting in red cards issued to Columbia head coach Jamey Bridges and a Cristo Rey player. The match also featured four yellow cards, two issued to each team.

Columbia played for its second straight third place state showing late Friday morning, but lost in penalty kicks to Mendota, 2-1.

The Eagles end their season with a record of 24-5-1.