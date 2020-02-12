Eagles edge Bulldogs in OT

Columbia’s Jonah James goes up for two of his 16 points Tuesday night at Waterloo. (Alan Dooley photo)

In a hotly contested game between Monroe County rivals, Columbia overcame a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win 56-54 in overtime at Waterloo on Tuesday night.

Waterloo was looking to win its second straight over its neighbor to the north after having downed the Eagles, 57-45, at the Sparta tournament on Jan. 22. That victory snapped Columbia’s 13-game winning streak over the Bulldogs.

The game was tied 17-17 after one quarter and Waterloo held a slim 28-26 advantage at halftime.

It looked like the Bulldogs were on their way to victory, leading 39-32 after three quarters.

But the Eagles clawed back into the game, keyed by two three-pointers each from Jonah James and Bryce Pautler in the fourth quarter.

The game went to overtime with a score of 50-50 at the end of regulation.

Columbia mustered just enough to pull out the narrow road win in the end.

Jackson Holmes scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Columbia. James added 16 points, including four three-pointers.

Waterloo was led by Ty Lenhardt with 25 points and Ian Schrader with 13 points.

Columbia (15-11) hosts Carlyle on Friday and Breese Central on Saturday.

Waterloo (11-16) plays at Highland on Friday.